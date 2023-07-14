Binance lays off over 1,000 employees

Crypto giant Binance has laid off over 1,000 people in recent weeks in a continuing exercise that could result in the exchange losing more than a third of its staff, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the moves.
