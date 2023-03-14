Bitcoin rises to highest level since June 2022

Bitcoin rises to highest level since June 2022

The dollar was little changed overall after US consumer price data on Tuesday showed inflation still rising

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Mar 14 2023, 20:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2023, 20:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Top cryptocurrency bitcoin hit a nine-month high of $26,533 on Tuesday, in its fourth consecutive day of gains, as it appeared to benefit from chaos in global markets following last week's collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Bitcoin rose to $26,533 at around 1306 GMT, up around 10% on the day at its highest since June 2022. It gained 7.6% on Sunday and 9.1% on Monday.

Read | Binance to convert crypto recovery fund to native crypto after SVB collapse

The dollar was little changed overall after US consumer price data on Tuesday showed inflation still rising, but at a slower pace than the previous month, in a widely anticipated reading that may lead the Federal Reserve to slow or even pause hiking interest rates next week.

Cryptocurrency prices fell sharply in 2022 as rising rates prompted investors to ditch risky assets. A series of collapses at high-profile crypto firms, including major exchange FTX, left customers with large losses.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

cryptocurrency
Business News
Bitcoin

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man seen throwing currency notes from speeding car

Man seen throwing currency notes from speeding car

Google lets testers access ChatGPT-style generative AI

Google lets testers access ChatGPT-style generative AI

Lahore is most polluted city, says survey

Lahore is most polluted city, says survey

SK girl band offers a glimpse into the metaverse future

SK girl band offers a glimpse into the metaverse future

After 'Elephant Whisperers', tourists throng Theppakadu

After 'Elephant Whisperers', tourists throng Theppakadu

Drunk off-duty TTE urinates on woman in train, sacked

Drunk off-duty TTE urinates on woman in train, sacked

 