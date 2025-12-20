<p>Bengaluru: Celebrating a century of cultural legacy, the Sree Ramaseva Mandali (SRSM) Trust is set to conclude the birth centenary of its founder, S V Narayanaswamy Rao, with a grand valedictory ceremony on Sunday.</p><p>The event, which marks his 101st birth anniversary, will be held at the SVN Memorial Hall in Nettigere, off Kanakapura Road.</p><p><strong>A life dedicated to art</strong></p><p>Founded in 1939 by a then 14-year-old Rao, the Mandali began on a Chamarajpet footpath and grew into a "Temple of Music".</p><p>Rao, a visionary Kalaa Poshaka (patron of art) became synonymous with the iconic month-long Ramanavami concerts at the Fort High School grounds, bridging the gap between sacred tradition and classical performance.</p>.55-bed free facility for palliative care to open near Bengaluru Nelamangala.<p>The highlight of the valedictory function will be the presentation of the prestigious "S V Narayanaswamy Rao Birth Centenary Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award". The trust will honour nine luminaries who have rendered exceptional service to the fields of Indian classical music and culture.</p>.<p>"Art and culture are the glue of society," the Trust noted, emphasising their commitment to sustaining the tradition Rao established.</p>.<p>The ceremony starts at 9.30 am and is expected to draw connoisseurs and students of Karnatik music from across the city.</p>