Boeing to offer voluntary layoffs to employees amid coronavirus fallout: Sources

Boeing Co was set to offer employee buyout and early retirement packages, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a bid to mitigate the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun was expected to detail a voluntary layoff plan in a memo to employees as early as Thursday, one of the people said.
Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight
Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting
Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus
India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes
How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis
Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times
Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice
Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?