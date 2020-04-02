COVID: Boeing to offer voluntary layoffs to employees

Boeing to offer voluntary layoffs to employees amid coronavirus fallout: Sources

Reuters
Reuters, Seattle,
  • Apr 02 2020, 10:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 10:31 ist
AFP/file photo

Boeing Co was set to offer employee buyout and early retirement packages, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a bid to mitigate the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun was expected to detail a voluntary layoff plan in a memo to employees as early as Thursday, one of the people said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Boeing
Coronavirus
COVID-19
layoff
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

 