Byju's raises Rs 2,000 crore in fresh funding round

Byju's raises Rs 2,000 crore in fresh funding round

CEO Byju Raveendran said that the company is now at that sweet spot of its growth story where the unit economics and the economies of scale both are in its favour

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 17 2022, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 14:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS photo

Edtech major Byju's has raised $250 million (Rs 2,000 crore) from its existing investors, including Qatar Investment Authority, in a fresh funding round, the company said on Monday.

The funding round follows Byju's recent announcement to become profitable by March 2023. 

"Byju's raises $250 million in a fresh funding round. Existing investors, including QIA, (were) part of this round," the company said in a statement.

Byju's founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said that the company is now at that sweet spot of its growth story where the unit economics and the economies of scale both are in its favour.

Read | Byju's to fire 2,500 employees as it eyes profitability by March 2023

"This means the capital that we now invest in our business will result in profitable growth and create sustainable social impact. Regardless of the adverse macroeconomic conditions, 2022-23 is set to be our best year in terms of revenue, growth and profitability. Continued support from our esteemed investors re-affirms the impact created by us so far, and validates our path to profitability," Raveendran said.

The company last week announced its path to profitability whereby it will consolidate all its K10 India subsidiaries into one unit to leverage their synergies.

The move will lead to the lay-off of about 2,500 people across roles.

Meanwhile, the company also plans to hire 10,000 academic staff across the globe, which will comprise about half of the hiring in India.

Aakash Education and Great Learning, which are respectively into test prep and upskilling, will continue to operate as standalone independent units. The company will now be retargeting its marketing budget towards its overseas markets.

Byju's claims to have over 150 million learners accessing its products and services in more than 120 countries.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Byju's
Business News
Fundraising

What's Brewing

World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes

World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes

Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine

Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine

How firms can handle employees' financial wellness

How firms can handle employees' financial wellness

Global Hunger Index: How South Asian nations rank

Global Hunger Index: How South Asian nations rank

Lost, found, 10th century idol now has a digital glint

Lost, found, 10th century idol now has a digital glint

DH Toon | Global Hunger Index taints India's image

DH Toon | Global Hunger Index taints India's image

Singapore mulls insects for human consumption

Singapore mulls insects for human consumption

 