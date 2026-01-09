<p>Navi Mumbai: Sajeevan Sajana enhanced her batting reputation as she struck a 25-ball 45 to take defending champions Mumbai Indians to 154 for 6 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) here on Friday.</p>.<p>The 31-year-old Sajana smashed seven fours and one six to raise 82 runs for the fifth wicket along with Nicola Carey (40) to revive the MI innings.</p>.<p>This came after MI were reduced to 67 for 4 in the 11th over after being asked to bat first, with RCB chipping away at the wickets at regular intervals.</p>.<p>Gunalan Kamalini made 32 (off 28 balls) at the top of the order, while MI and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored 20.</p>.<p>For RCB, Nadine de Klerk was the pick of the bowlers with excellent figures of 4 for 26 while Lauren Bell and Shreyanka Patil got a wicket apiece. The WPL 2026 began with a maiden over from Lauren Bell with MI opener Amelia Kerr failing to score a single run from the first over.</p>.<p>But Kamalini compensated for the runless first over as she took 10 runs from Linsey Smith in the second over, hitting two fours.</p>.<p>Kerr continued to struggle, opening her account in the 11th ball she faced. Her laboured innings ended in the fifth over with Bell deservingly getting her wicket.</p>.<p>MI's next batter Nat Sciver-Brunt (4) did not last long, as she was dismissed by Nadine de Klerk as the defending champions were reduced to 35 for 2 in the seventh over.</p>.<p>Kamalini got out in the final ball of the 10th over as she dragged a Shreyanka Patil delivery on to the stumps as MI were reduced to 63 for 3 at the halfway stage.</p>.<p>Next over, de Klerk got her second wicket, that also the prized scalp of Harmanpreet (20 off 17 balls), who went for a cover drive but only got a nick that was gobbled up by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh. Mumbai were in trouble at 67 for 4 at that stage.</p>