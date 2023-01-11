Govt clears incentive scheme for RuPay debit card, UPI

Cabinet clears Rs 2,600 cr scheme to promote RuPay debit card, low value BHIM-UPI transactions

The scheme would also promote UPI Lite and UPI123PAY as economical and user-friendly digital payments

  • Jan 11 2023, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 15:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 2,600 crore scheme for promoting RuPay debit cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions.

Under the scheme, banks would be provided financial incentives for promoting Point of Sale (PoS) and e-commerce transactions using RuPay and UPI in the current financial year.

It would help in building a robust digital payment eco-system. The scheme would also promote UPI Lite and UPI123PAY as economical and user-friendly digital payments.

"Cabinet approves the incentive scheme for promotion of RuPay Debit Cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions (Person-to-Merchant)," said an official tweet.

