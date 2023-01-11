Cabinet clears Rs 2,600 cr scheme to promote RuPay debit card, low value BHIM-UPI transactions

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 2,600 crore scheme for promoting RuPay debit cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions.
Under the scheme, banks would be provided financial incentives for promoting Point of Sale (PoS) and e-commerce transactions using RuPay and UPI in the current financial year.
It would help in building a robust digital payment eco-system. The scheme would also promote UPI Lite and UPI123PAY as economical and user-friendly digital payments.
"Cabinet approves the incentive scheme for promotion of RuPay Debit Cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions (Person-to-Merchant)," said an official tweet.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
When Indian divas aced their looks at Golden Globe
FIH Men's World Cup facts and trivia
Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?
In Pics: RRR bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu'
Yearly floods turn Assam's rural women into refugees
A-list glamour returns to Globes red carpet
Story of B’luru startups after their Shark Tank win