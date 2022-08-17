CCPA imposes penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Flipkart for selling substandard pressure cookers

Flipkart fined Rs 1 lakh for selling faulty cookers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 17 2022, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2022, 15:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) on Wednesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the e-commerce player Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard domestic pressure cookers on its platform.

Speaking to PTI, CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare said a penalty of Rs 1 lakh has been imposed on Flipkart for allowing the sale of substandard pressure cookers on its e-commerce platform and violating the rights of consumers.

Also Read | Flipkart launches grocery fulfilment centre in Assam

Flipkart has also been directed to notify consumers of all 598 pressure cookers sold on its platform, recall the pressure cookers and reimburse money to the consumers, she said.

The company has also been asked to submit a compliance report of the same within 45 days, she added.

Flipkart
E-Commerce
Business News
Central Consumer Protection Authority

