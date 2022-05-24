Govt allows duty-free imports of sunflower, soybean oil

Centre allows duty-free imports of crude soyabean, sunflower oil

The exemption will help cool domestic prices and control inflation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 24 2022, 21:24 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 21:42 ist

The government on Tuesday exempted customs duty and agriculture infrastructure development cess on 20 lakh metric tonnes yearly import of crude soyabean and sunflower oil, to ease domestic prices.

The duty-free import of 20 lakh MT per year will be applicable for two FYs (2022-23, 2023-24) for crude soyabean oil and crude sunflower oil, the Finance Ministry said in a notification.

The exemption will help cool domestic prices and control inflation.

"This will provide significant relief to the consumers,” the CBIC tweeted.

Last week to control spiralling prices, the government had cut excise duty on petrol and diesel and also waived import duty on some raw materials used in steel and plastic industry. Besides, export duty was hiked on iron ore and iron pellets.

A rise in price across all items from fuel to vegetables and cooking oil pushed WPI or wholesale price inflation to a record high of 15.08 per cent in April and retail inflation to a near eight-year high of 7.79 per cent.

High inflation prompted the Reserve Bank to hold an unscheduled meeting to raise the benchmark interest rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 per cent earlier this month.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sunflower oil
Oil
Imports
Business News

What's Brewing

BBC apologises to fans for 'Man Utd are rubbish' gaffe

BBC apologises to fans for 'Man Utd are rubbish' gaffe

You can now travel back in time on Google Street View

You can now travel back in time on Google Street View

Five evergreen Korean actors in their 40s

Five evergreen Korean actors in their 40s

Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list

Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list

The era of borderless data is ending

The era of borderless data is ending

Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs

Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs

K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest

K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?

 