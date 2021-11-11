CEO-designate of NSO spyware quits citing US blacklist

CEO-designate of NSO spyware quits citing US blacklist

Isaac Benbenisti, an NSO Group co-president, was named for the top role on Oct. 31, but had yet to assume it

Reuters
Reuters, Jerusalem,
  • Nov 11 2021, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2021, 15:37 ist
The logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group is seen at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The CEO-designate of NSO Group has resigned citing the Israeli spyware company's blacklisting by the US Commerce Department last week, Israeli media said on Thursday.

NSO Group declined to comment.

Also Read | US blacklists Pegasus spyware maker NSO Group

Isaac Benbenisti, an NSO Group co-president, was named for the top role on Oct. 31, but had yet to assume it. Some Israeli media incorrectly described him as already serving as CEO. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

NSO Group
spyware
blacklisting
United States

What's Brewing

'Sooryavanshi' rakes it in, enters Rs 100 crore club

'Sooryavanshi' rakes it in, enters Rs 100 crore club

COP26: Why the climate agreement is being criticised

COP26: Why the climate agreement is being criticised

Instagram will soon ask you to take break from it

Instagram will soon ask you to take break from it

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travellers in 60 yrs

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travellers in 60 yrs

Bengaluru scientists help detect flare from black hole

Bengaluru scientists help detect flare from black hole

DH Toon | Learning to weep in front of camera is ideal!

DH Toon | Learning to weep in front of camera is ideal!

 