CEO-designate of NSO spyware quits citing US blacklist

The CEO-designate of NSO Group has resigned citing the Israeli spyware company's blacklisting by the US Commerce Department last week, Israeli media said on Thursday.

NSO Group declined to comment.

Isaac Benbenisti, an NSO Group co-president, was named for the top role on Oct. 31, but had yet to assume it. Some Israeli media incorrectly described him as already serving as CEO.

