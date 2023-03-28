China urges Apple to strengthen data security

China has urged Apple to strengthen its data security and personal privacy protection, the country's state planner said in a statement on Tuesday.
Chairman of National Development and Reform Commission Zheng Shanjie made the comments when he met Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday, the statement said.
