China urges Apple to strengthen data security

Chairman of National Development and Reform Commission Zheng Shanjie made the comments when he met Apple CEO Tim Cook

Reuters
Reuters, Hong Kong,
  • Mar 28 2023, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 19:24 ist
Apple's CEO Tim Cook leaves the venue following his speech at the China Development Forum 2023, in Beijing, China March 25, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo/China Development Forum

China has urged Apple to strengthen its data security and personal privacy protection, the country's state planner said in a statement on Tuesday.

Chairman of National Development and Reform Commission Zheng Shanjie made the comments when he met Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday, the statement said. 

Business News
China
Apple Inc
data security
Privacy Protection
Privacy

