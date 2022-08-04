China's Ant Group net profit fell 17.3% in Q1

China's Ant Group net profit fell 17.3% in March quarter

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Aug 04 2022, 17:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 17:43 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

China's Ant Group on Wednesday logged net profit of $1.68 billion in the quarter to March, down 17.3 per cent from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's earnings report.

The e-commerce giant reports its profit from Ant one quarter in arrears.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Ant Group
China

What's Brewing

Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D

Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D

1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public

1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public

Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies

Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

Karnataka's Ranganathittu gets Ramsar tag

Karnataka's Ranganathittu gets Ramsar tag

Dev Patel, friends break up knife fight in Australia

Dev Patel, friends break up knife fight in Australia

 