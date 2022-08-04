China's Ant Group net profit fell 17.3% in March quarter

China's Ant Group on Wednesday logged net profit of $1.68 billion in the quarter to March, down 17.3 per cent from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's earnings report.
The e-commerce giant reports its profit from Ant one quarter in arrears.
