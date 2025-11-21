<p>New Delhi: India's federal government said on Friday it was implementing four new labour codes, overhauling outdated rules governing factories and workers for decades.</p><p>Labour codes covering wages, industrial relations, social security and occupational safety will now be implemented uniformly across the country.</p>.Govt notifies 4 labour codes, rationalises existing labour laws.<p>EASIER HIRE AND FIRE RULES</p><p>Companies with up to 299 employees can now lay off staff without government approval, as the threshold rises to 300 from 100 under new labour codes.</p><p>Previously, companies with 100 or more employees needed government-approved employment conditions. The new labour codes raise the threshold, easing compliance and giving smaller firms greater flexibility.</p><p>WHAT CHANGES FOR WORKERS</p><p>Workers will now need to be provided formal, written employment letters. All workers, including gig workers, will now be offered social security benefits.</p><p>The codes introduce a floor for wages, which will reduce disparity across regions.</p><p>Other changes include the provision of a free annual medical health check.</p><p>WHAT CHANGES FOR BUSINESSES</p><p>Businesses can employ workers for 8-12 hours in a day, not exceeding 48 hours in a week. Currently, shifts are limited to 9 hours.</p><p>Overtime will be paid at double the normal wage rate.</p><p>Contractors can now obtain a single license for operating anywhere in the entire country. The license is valid for five years.</p><p>WOMEN WORKERS GET FLEXIBILITY</p><p>The codes ask employers to ensure equal pay for equal work.</p><p>Women can now work night shifts with safety measures, overturning earlier state restrictions on night work in certain industries.</p><p>The codes extend maternity benefits, including 26 weeks of paid leave to all women workers in unorganised sectors.</p><p>BOOST FOR GIG WORKERS</p><p>The labour codes define gig and platform work for the first time, expanding social security to categories previously outside formal labour regulation. </p>