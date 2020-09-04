'China's auto sales to grow slightly in next 5 years'

China's auto sales to grow slightly in next five years: Industry body predicts

Reuters
Reuters, Tianjin,
  • Sep 04 2020, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2020, 16:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

China's auto market, the world's biggest, is expected to grow only slightly in the next five years, the country's top auto industry body said on Friday.

"The next five years will be the key period of industry's transformation and upgrade," Li Shaohua, senior executive at the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) told an industry conference hosted by China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC) in Tianjin.

CAAM predicts China's auto sales will reach around 27.75 million vehicles in 2025, up from 25.77 million units in 2019, Li's presentation showed.

Though sales have picked up in recent months, CAAM predicts they will fall around 10% for all of 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic hit the market hard early in the year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
automobile sector
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Climate change led to Indus Valley Civilisation's fall?

Climate change led to Indus Valley Civilisation's fall?

Village offers window into rising Covid-19 caseload

Village offers window into rising Covid-19 caseload

What is best way to share out future Covid-19 vaccine?

What is best way to share out future Covid-19 vaccine?

Microsoft brings deepfakes detector to curb fake news

Microsoft brings deepfakes detector to curb fake news

Namma Metro trains won’t stop at overcrowded stations

Namma Metro trains won’t stop at overcrowded stations

 