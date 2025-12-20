News in Pics | December 20, 2025: Best photos from around the world

People visit the Ice Cafe during the winter season, in Lingti, Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh.
A drone view shows a giant Santa Claus aboard a Christmas ferry, delivering holiday baskets and toys to the riverside community of Bela Vista do Jaraqui during the 'Natal das Aguas' event organized by the Manaus city hall at the banks of Rio Negro in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil.
Newly-released documents from disgraced late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, including a sheaf of entirely redacted pages, are seen in this handouts released by the U.S. Justice Department and printed and arranged for a photograph by Reuters in Washington, D.C., U.S.
Published 20 December 2025, 02:07 IST