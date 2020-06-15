China's May home prices rise 0.5% month-on-month

China's May home prices rise 0.5% month-on-month, matching April pace

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jun 15 2020, 08:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 08:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

China's new home prices grew slightly in May from April, data showed on Monday, pointing to continuing momentum as the property market gradually recovers from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities rose 0.5% in May from the prior month, matching the pace in April, Reuters calculations showed.

The property market, a key driver of growth in the world's second-largest economy, was among many segments of the economy disrupted by the coronavirus health crisis and tough containment measures.

But Beijing still refrains from using the real estate sector as a short-term stimulus, even as the economy struggles to recover from its first contraction in decades in the first quarter.

China will stick to the principle that "houses are for living in, not for speculation" and will implement city-specific policies for the property market, Premier Li Keqiang said in his work report unveiled in May.

