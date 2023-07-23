Hua Hong seeks up to $2.95 bn in mainland listing

Chinese chipmaker Hua Hong seeks up to $2.95 billion in mainland listing

The IPO by the chipmaker is set to be the biggest mainland listing this year.

Beijing
  • Jul 23 2023, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 16:40 ist
Shanghai Stock Exchange. Credit: Reuters Photo

Chinese chipmaker Hua Hong Semiconductor said on Sunday it aims to raise up to 21.2 billion yuan ($2.95 billion)in a listing on the Shanghai stock exchange.

The country's second-largest chip foundry will sell 407.75 million shares priced at 52 yuan per share, it said in a statement to the exchange.

It comes as Chinese chipmakers rush to raise capital as Beijing seeks self-sufficiency in an escalating technology war with Washington.

Hua Hong, which saw revenue jump 52% in 2022 to a record $2.5 billion, has said it will increase capacity at its 12-inch production line in Wuxi this year and will start to build new lines

