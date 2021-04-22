Coffee helps boosts Nestle sales by 1.3% in Q1

Swiss food giant Nestle said Thursday that coffee sales helped boost its first-quarter turnover by 1.3 per cent in the first quarter of the year.
The overall sales figure rose to 21.1 billion Swiss francs (19.1 billion euros, $22.9 billion), an earnings statement said.
The group's measure of so-called organic growth, which strips out effects from acquisitions, divestments and foreign exchange movements, jumped by 7.7 per cent in the first three months of the year, as the group was able to increase its share of several markets, the statement added.
