Coffee helps boosts Nestle sales by 1.3% in Q1

Coffee helps boosts Nestle sales by 1.3% in Q1

The overall sales figure rose to 21.1 billion Swiss francs

AFP
AFP, Zurich,
  • Apr 22 2021, 14:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 14:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

Swiss food giant Nestle said Thursday that coffee sales helped boost its first-quarter turnover by 1.3 per cent in the first quarter of the year.

The overall sales figure rose to 21.1 billion Swiss francs (19.1 billion euros, $22.9 billion), an earnings statement said.

The group's measure of so-called organic growth, which strips out effects from acquisitions, divestments and foreign exchange movements, jumped by 7.7 per cent in the first three months of the year, as the group was able to increase its share of several markets, the statement added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nestle
Coffee
quarterly earnings

What's Brewing

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

 