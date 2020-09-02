Crude oil futures rise on spot demand

Crude oil futures rise on spot demand

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 02 2020, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2020, 15:31 ist
Representative image: Reuters File Photo

Crude oil prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 10 to Rs 3,155 per barrel as participants widened their positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in September traded higher by Rs 10, or 0.32 per cent, at Rs 3,155 per barrel in 3,606 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose by 0.77 per cent to USD 43.09 per barrel, while Brent crude was trading up 0.75 per cent at USD 45.92 per barrel in New York. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Crude Oil

What's Brewing

SF's drag queens deliver meals on heels amid Covid-19

SF's drag queens deliver meals on heels amid Covid-19

As food deliveries boom, so do ghost kitchens

As food deliveries boom, so do ghost kitchens

Why coronavirus stalks children of colour

Why coronavirus stalks children of colour

The Lead: Nilesh Shah's 360-degree view of the market

The Lead: Nilesh Shah's 360-degree view of the market

Are Indian languages inferior to English?

Are Indian languages inferior to English?

 