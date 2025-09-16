Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

UK home secretary condemns violence, calls out Elon Musk for attack on ancient democracy

Addressing the House of Commons, the South Asian heritage Cabinet minister also issued a strong anti-racism message to highlight that British citizens also "look like me".
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 18:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 18:37 IST
World newsElon MuskUnited KingdomDemocracy

Follow us on :

Follow Us