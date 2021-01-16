Dating app Bumble makes IPO filing public

Dating app Bumble makes IPO filing public

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 16 2021, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 00:52 ist
Credit: Getty Images

Dating app Bumble on Friday made public its regulatory filing for an initial public offering, as it looks to cash in on a record boom in capital markets.

Bumble confidentially filed its IPO paperwork with regulators late last year. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bumble
IPO

What's Brewing

At 18 mn, India has world's largest diaspora population

At 18 mn, India has world's largest diaspora population

Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age

Telescopes on moon could illuminate the cosmic dark age

Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests

Money grows on trees! Firm seeks finance from forests

Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken

Hopes for Tokyo’s Summer Olympics darken

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

 