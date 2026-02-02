<p>After a hiatus from major public performances since 2022, global pop star Justin Bieber made a highly anticipated return to the stage at the 2026 Grammy Awards.</p>.<p>The singer performed at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and delivered a memorable rendition of the song <em>Yukon</em> from his album <em>SWAG</em>.</p>.<p>For his performance, he opted for a quirky outfit pairing purple satin boxers and black socks, which left fans scratching their heads.</p>.<p>Many netizens were left puzzled by his choice of outfit, with some tweeting, "Never thought we'd see Justin Bieber outshine everyone in his underpants at the Grammys in 2026" and "Why is he not wearing pants or a shirt?"</p>.<p>Bieber turned heads with a bold appearance on the 2026 Grammy stage.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, Justin also walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with his wife, Hailey Bieber. The couple wore matching black outfits.</p>.<p>He kept his look simple with a big Lorraine Schwartz necklace and his nose ring.</p>