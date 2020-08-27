HC stays insolvency proceedings against Anil Ambani

Delhi HC stays insolvency proceedings against Anil Ambani in SBI loan case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 27 2020, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 13:17 ist
Anil Ambani. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi High Court has stayed Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) proceedings against Anil Ambani in a matter pertaining to a personal guarantee given by him against a loan taken by Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) and Reliance Infratel Ltd (RITL) from State Bank of India (SBI).

More to follow...

