News in Pics | December 18, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 22:47 IST
A dead sea turtle is displayed on the ground during a protest against pollution caused by chemical emissions from the state-owned Tunisian Chemical Group's phosphate complex in Gabes, Tunisia.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People ride on a ferris wheel at the Fairyland Malta Christmas Village as the sun is partly hidden behind clouds in Valletta, Malta.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view shows singer and songwriter Taylor Swift’s home in the Watch Hill neighborhood in Westerly, Rhode Island, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Servicemen of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave leave their dugout with a Darts middle range strike unmanned aerial vehicle before launching it towards Russian troops from their position near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A flock of migratory flamingos wades in the waters of Sambhar Salt Lake during the winter season, in Sambhar, Rajasthan.

Credit: PTI Photo

Artists perform traditional dance during the 'Byabasayi Sammelan 2025', in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 17 December 2025, 22:47 IST
