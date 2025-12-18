News in Pics | December 18, 2025: Best photos from around the world

A dead sea turtle is displayed on the ground during a protest against pollution caused by chemical emissions from the state-owned Tunisian Chemical Group's phosphate complex in Gabes, Tunisia.
People ride on a ferris wheel at the Fairyland Malta Christmas Village as the sun is partly hidden behind clouds in Valletta, Malta.
A drone view shows singer and songwriter Taylor Swift’s home in the Watch Hill neighborhood in Westerly, Rhode Island, US.
Servicemen of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave leave their dugout with a Darts middle range strike unmanned aerial vehicle before launching it towards Russian troops from their position near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine.
A flock of migratory flamingos wades in the waters of Sambhar Salt Lake during the winter season, in Sambhar, Rajasthan.
Artists perform traditional dance during the 'Byabasayi Sammelan 2025', in Kolkata.
Published 17 December 2025, 22:47 IST