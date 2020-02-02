Design sector eager for govt bring in more impetus

By Nealesh Dalal

"The Union Budget 2020 has proposed aspirational changes that have the capability to turnaround the education sector. Apart from allocating considerable finance to the educational sector as a whole- INR 99,300, an intriguing aspect is the budget’s focus on skill development with an allocation of 3,000 crores. Design Technology has longed for this demeanor of development where we hope to see the youth of India and especially women choosing it as a career to sharpen their skills. We are eager to see the government’s involvement in bringing more impetus in the design sector. The budget’s focus on encouraging entrepreneurship and boosting internship prospects is another progressive reform for the youth of India and the Make in India initiative.”

(The writer is the Managing Trustee of JD Institute of Fashion Technology)