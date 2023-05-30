DGCA puts jet repo plea from Go First lessors on hold

DGCA puts jet repossess request from Go First lessors on hold

Go Airlines (India) Ltd filed for bankruptcy protection blaming 'faulty' Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its 54 Airbus A320neos

  • May 30 2023, 14:53 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 15:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has put on hold requests from lessors to repossess planes from airline Go First as the carrier's bankruptcy process imposes a freeze on assets which supersedes such requests, it said in a court filing.

Go Airlines (India) Ltd filed for bankruptcy protection blaming "faulty" Pratt & Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its 54 Airbus A320neos. Pratt, part of Raytheon Technologies, says the claims are without evidence.

In granting protection, the Indian tribunal ordered a freeze on Go First's assets even though some lessors had already terminated leases and placed requests with the aviation regulator to repossess more than 40 planes. 

DGCA
Go First
Aviation sector
India News

