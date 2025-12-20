Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BNP demands judiciary intervention to hold Bengaluru civic elections

Delay in elections effectively denies citizens their constitutional right to local self-governance, representatives from the BNP said.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 00:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 December 2025, 00:10 IST
Bengaluru newsBNPcivic body

Follow us on :

Follow Us