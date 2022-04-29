DH Radio | What is the big buzz about Non Fungible Tokens?

Hello and welcome to DH Radio!
In this episode, DH Radio's Veena Mani speaks to Om Malviya from Tecos India Foundation, a non-profit organisation, to decode Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs).
Listen in!
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Radio | What is the big buzz about NFTs?
Life after sumo: Retired wrestlers fight for new career
Jazz in Bengaluru upbeat, but venues too few
Challenges aplenty for Kannada stand-up comedy
Summer camps struggle to make a comeback
DH Toon | Language row: 'Some jobs for the jobless'
Climate change making virus hotspots 'in our backyard'