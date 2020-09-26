Dr Reddy's launches generic drug to treat multiple sclerosis in US

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Saturday said it has launched Dimethyl Fumarate delayed-release capsules, used to treat multiple sclerosis (MS), in the US market.

The company's product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Biogen's Tecfidera delayed-release capsules, the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a statement.

According to IQVIA Health data, the Tecfidera brand and generic market had sales of around $3.8 billion (about Rs 28,000 crore) in the US for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020.