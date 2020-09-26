Dr Reddy's launches drug for multiple sclerosis in US

Dr Reddy's launches generic drug to treat multiple sclerosis in US

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 26 2020, 17:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 17:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Saturday said it has launched Dimethyl Fumarate delayed-release capsules, used to treat multiple sclerosis (MS), in the US market.

The company's product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Biogen's Tecfidera delayed-release capsules, the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a statement.

According to IQVIA Health data, the Tecfidera brand and generic market had sales of around $3.8 billion (about Rs 28,000 crore) in the US for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

pharma
pharmaceuticals
Hyderabad
United States

What's Brewing

Magawa, the rat, wins gold medal for finding landmines

Magawa, the rat, wins gold medal for finding landmines

Inside eBay's cockroach cult: A stalking scandal story

Inside eBay's cockroach cult: A stalking scandal story

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Earth has captured a new mini-moon: Report

Earth has captured a new mini-moon: Report

IPL 2020 | KKR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | KKR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

 