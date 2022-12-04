ECB's Villeroy in favour of 50 bp rate hike on Dec 15

European Central Bank (ECB) board member François Villeroy de Galhau said on Sunday that he is in favour of a 50 basis point hike to 2 per cent of the ECB's main rate at its board meeting on December 15.
Villeroy also said in an interview with LCI television that he expects inflation will peak in the first half of next year.
