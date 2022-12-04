ECB's Villeroy in favour of 50 bp rate hike on Dec 15

ECB's Villeroy in favour of 50 bp rate hike on Dec 15

Villeroy also said that he expects inflation will peak in the first half of next year

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Dec 04 2022, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 22:26 ist
File photo of François Villeroy de Galhau. credit: AFP Photo

European Central Bank (ECB) board member François Villeroy de Galhau said on Sunday that he is in favour of a 50 basis point hike to 2 per cent of the ECB's main rate at its board meeting on December 15.

Villeroy also said in an interview with LCI television that he expects inflation will peak in the first half of next year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

European Central Bank
Inflation
Business News
World news

What's Brewing

Rejuvenating a forest: Odisha women show the way

Rejuvenating a forest: Odisha women show the way

Art of noise: A unique project aims to save lost sounds

Art of noise: A unique project aims to save lost sounds

How to avoid premature photo-ageing

How to avoid premature photo-ageing

I won a literary lottery: Shehan Karunatilaka on Booker

I won a literary lottery: Shehan Karunatilaka on Booker

Dancing to her own beat

Dancing to her own beat

Don't lose those photos!

Don't lose those photos!

Get creative to acquire art

Get creative to acquire art

 