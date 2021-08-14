Ecommerce sector to get independent regulator: Report

The Centre is planning to get an independent regulator for the ecommerce sector, much like the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), according to a report by Moneycontrol.

The government reportedly plans to create an Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The ONDC will be a platform to connect sellers and logistics providers with buyers.

In the meeting chaired by Piyush Goyal, it was told that ONDC will be compliant with the Information Technology Act, 2000 and designed in compliance with the emerging Personal Data Protection Bill.

DH independently could not verify the report.

The aim of the regulatory body would be to provide a level playing field for all parties, and not have monpolisation of the ecommerce sector by ensuring new entrants are not restricted.

Sources told the publication that the regulator will hear complaints from everyone involved including consumers, brick-and-mortar traders and ecommerce players. It will be one centralised authority for non-personal data exchanges. It may also have the power to do dispute settlement, and impose penalties.