Rajanna takes veiled dig at Shivakumar's recital of RSS prayer in Assembly

<p>Tumakuru: In a veiled attack on party leadership, senior Congress leader and Madhugiri MLA K N Rajanna said, He (D K Shivakumar) can recite RSS prayer. He can share a stage with BJP leader Amit Shah. He can do anything. But we are refrained from speaking, calling meetings or holding conventions,"</p>.<p>He was reacting to a query on Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D K Shivakumar singing RSS prayer on the floor of Assembly during the recently-concluded Monsoon session of state legislature.</p>.<p>Rajanna, who was holding the co-operation portfolio, was sacked from the Siddaramaiah Cabinet on the inaugural day of the monsoon session following the direction from the party high command over his remarks blaming the ruling Congress for alleged vote theft.</p>.<p>"Days after AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said taking a dip in Triveni Sangama during Kumbh Mela won't eradicate poverty, Shivakumar visited Prayagraj and took a holy dip. Rahul Gandhi refused to attend Mukesh Ambani's son's wedding, but Shivakumar went there along with his family," Rajanna charged. </p>.<p>"He (DKS) can do anything and get away, but we cannot convene legislators' or ministers' meetings. We cannot speak about anything in public. I will answer this at the appropriate time," Rajanna said.</p>