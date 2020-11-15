Elon Musk 'most likely' has a moderate case of Covid-19

Elon Musk says he 'most likely' has a moderate case of Covid-19

He did not mention whether the results were from polymerase chain reaction tests, which are more accurate than rapid tests

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 15 2020, 08:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 08:07 ist
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he "most likely" has a moderate case of Covid-19. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Saturday he "most likely" has a moderate case of Covid-19, as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests.

"Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of Covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold," Musk wrote in a tweet. 

He did not mention whether the results were from polymerase chain reaction tests, which are more accurate than rapid tests.

"A little up & down. Feels just like a regular cold, but more body achy & cloudy head than coughing/sneezing," he wrote in reply to a user asking about symptoms. 

Musk said on Thursday that rapid antigen test results from the same machine and the same test showed he tested positive twice and then negative twice all on the same day. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Elon Musk
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Tesla Inc

What's Brewing

DH Toon | As Modi 'wave' arrives, Oppn boat sinks

DH Toon | As Modi 'wave' arrives, Oppn boat sinks

Rome tracks down man behind graffiti. It's not Banksy.

Rome tracks down man behind graffiti. It's not Banksy.

US Election: Goodbye, golden goose

US Election: Goodbye, golden goose

Athens reopened mosque after a century, then came Covid

Athens reopened mosque after a century, then came Covid

Nothing has changed in Mumbai since the 2005 deluge

Nothing has changed in Mumbai since the 2005 deluge

 