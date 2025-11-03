<p>Thiruvananthapuram: In separate instances of bitter experiences for women tourists in Kerala, a German musician allegedly faced stalking at Varkala, a popular beach destination in Thiruvananthapuram, while a young woman from Mumbai shared the harassment she faced from some taxi drivers at the popular hill station Munnar in Idukki for hiring an online taxi and the lack of support she received from the police.</p><p>With the incidents posing much damage to the state tourism industry, the government swung into action by placing under suspension two police officials in the Munnar incident and launching a search for the accused. Cases were also registered in both the incidents.</p>.'Spy' vlogger in Kerala tourism row: BJP leader's picture with Jyoti Malhotra a shot in the arm for CPM.<p>German musician Lena Maier was allegedly stalked by an unidentified gang at Varkala on Saturday evening. She informed the German authorities in Thiruvananthapuram and they reported the matter to the police. Police registered a case by invoking various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for stalking and unlawful assembly.</p><p>Police said that CCTV footage of the region were being examined to identify the accused.</p><p>Janvi, an assistant professor from Mumbai, posted a video on social media sharing the bitter experience during the recent trip to Kerala. She said that taxi drivers' union in Munnar stopped her from using an online taxi claiming that there was a court order, which was later found to be false. </p><p>Though she called the police, the police too supported the union people. Hence she was forced to travel in another taxi in which she was not feeling safe. Hence she may not visit Kerala again, she said in the post that went viral.</p><p>With the issue triggering strong resentment, two police personnel, grade sub inspector George Kurian and assistant sub-inspector Saju Paulose, were placed under suspension on charges of dereliction of duty. A case was also registered for wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation.</p><p>Kerala tourism minister P A Muhammed Riyas strongly flayed the incident and said that necessary steps would be taken to avert such instances in future.</p>