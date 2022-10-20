Elon Musk's 'Burnt Hair' perfume sold out

Elon Musk took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that his ‘exquisite’ Burnt Hair perfume was sold out. Around 30,000 bottles were purchased by people who were excited to try Musk’s perfume.

Musk’s tweet reads, ‘And... sold out!’ Even though it’s sold out, it will be shipped only in the first quarter of 2023. The customers will have to wait to smell the Burnt Hair perfume.

And … sold out! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 19, 2022

"The essence of repugnant desire" is the website description of Musk’s perfume, which costs $100 a bottle.

"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?" Musk had said on Twitter earlier.

Previous brainwaves have included Tesla's own-brand tequila, launched in 2020, and a pair of "short shorts" to signify Musk's victory over investors who bet against the electric vehicle maker, now the world's most valuable car firm.

His Boring Company, a tunnelling firm last valued at $5.7 billion, sold flamethrowers at $500 apiece in early 2018, raising $10 million. He also sold 50,000 Boring Company hats.

Musk's ambitions over the years have ranged from colonising Mars to creating a new sustainable energy economy, and in the process he has built Tesla, rocket company SpaceX, and smaller firms.

Last week the billionaire proposed to proceed with his original $44-billion bid to take Twitter Inc, calling for an end to a lawsuit by the social media company that could have forced him to pay up, whether he wanted to or not.

If successful, a deal would put Musk in charge of one of the most influential media platforms and end months of litigation that damaged Twitter's brand and fed his reputation for erratic behavior.

(With Reuters inputs)