<p>Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Congress high command would decide on his continuation as chief minister for the full term. </p>.<p>“I am not aware of when and what they will decide. We will have to see. But I have confidence in them,” he told reporters near his residence in the city on Tuesday. </p>.'High command will decide about who will remain CM for full term': Siddaramaiah.<p>He expressed satisfaction about his work so far, as he would set a record of being the CM for the longest period of over 2,792 days on Wednesday. When asked about breaking the record of late chief minister Devaraj Urs , he said, "I am not in politics to break any record. It just happened".</p>.<p><strong>The way forward</strong></p>.<p>When asked about his way forward, the chief minister said, “Doing people’s work gives me happiness. Politics is all about getting justice for the poor, the Dalits and the backward class communities. Inequality still prevails in society. So, we will fight till they all get justice and equality". </p>