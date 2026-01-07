Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Party will decide his continuation as CM, reiterates Siddaramaiah

“I am not aware of when and what they will decide. We will have to see. But I have confidence in them,” he told reporters near his residence in the city on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 21:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 21:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us