SpaceX to seek Starlink service permit in India: Report

Elon Musk's SpaceX will seek Starlink services permit in India: Report

Earlier this year, the Indian government asked Starlink to refund all pre-orders until it received licenses to operate in the country

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 12 2022, 08:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 10:49 ist
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Elon Musk's SpaceX is reportedly seeking a permit to launch satellite internet services in India under its Starlink brand. SpaceX is now the third company to apply for global mobile personal communications by satellite services (GMPCS) in India.

"SpaceX will very shortly apply for a GMPCS licence to the Indian authorities to start satellite broadband services in the country," a person in know told The Economic Times.

Under this, SpaceX will aim to launch broadband-from-space services, under Starlink. Earlier, Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and Reliance Jio's satellite arm had applied for these permits.

SpaceX will also seek statutory approvals from the government for landing rights and market access, along with approvals to set up local gateways, for which SpaceX will ask for nod  from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Read | The race to dominate satellite internet heats up

Starlink is, at present, not available in the country owing to pending approvals, and earlier this year, the Centre had even asked the Elon Musk-owned company for refunding all pre-orders until it received licenses to operate in the country.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Elon Musk
SpaceX
Starlink
Technology News
Business News

What's Brewing

How to spot a fake therapist

How to spot a fake therapist

DH Toon | There goes the last bridge to sanity

DH Toon | There goes the last bridge to sanity

Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

NASA spaceship deflected asteroid in test to save Earth

NASA spaceship deflected asteroid in test to save Earth

INOX to live screen India matches of T20 World Cup

INOX to live screen India matches of T20 World Cup

 