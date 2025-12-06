Menu
Be nice and humble to IndiGo staff: Sonu Sood

Sood urged flyers not to shout at the ground staff and asked them to remain calm, saying that while frustration is understandable, the staff is helpless and simply doing their jobs.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 09:12 IST
Published 06 December 2025, 09:12 IST
