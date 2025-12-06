<p>Mumbai: As India witnesses an unprecedented civil aviation crisis involving the IndiGo, actor, producer and philanthropist Sonu Sood has lent his support to the private airline’s staff who are facing the ire of the public.</p><p>“A delayed flight is frustrating, but remember the faces trying to fix it. Please be nice and humble to the IndiGo staff; they are carrying the weight of cancellations too. Let’s support them,” Sood said in a post X along with a video message. </p>.<p>The 52-year-old fitness enthusiast said that his family too suffered because of the ongoing issue but people need to understand that they too are helpless. </p><p>“My own family was traveling, and they had to wait for about four-and-a-half to five hours. Eventually, the flight took off and they reached their destination. But many flights didn’t take off. A lot were cancelled, people couldn’t attend weddings, meetings got cancelled, and events were called off,” the actor said.</p><p>Sood also said that he was hurt to see what the ground staff was going through. </p>.ED summons Robin Uthappa, Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood in online betting app case.<p>“I know there’s frustration, there’s pain, and people express their anger. But try to put yourself in their shoes. They are helpless. They don’t know the schedules ahead, whether flights will take off or not. They just pass on the messages they get from above,” he added.</p><p>Sood urged flyers not to shout at the ground staff and asked them to remain calm, saying that while frustration is understandable, the staff is helpless and simply doing their jobs. </p><p>“….lekin dukh ki baat yeh thi ki airports par jitna bhi ground staff tha, log unpe kaise chilla rahe the. I know frustration hoti hai, dukh hota hai, aur gussa bhi nikalta hai. Lekin ek baar khud ko unki jagah imagine kijiye, unhe bhi nahi pata hota ki aage kya schedule hoga, flights udengi ya nahi. Upar se unhe jo messages milte hain, woh bas aap tak pass karte hain.,” he said. </p>