<p>Srinagar: Even as national focus remains fixed on the hazardous smog smothering Delhi and the NCR, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Kashmir’s </a>famed mountain air—long marketed as its greatest natural asset—is turning alarmingly polluted, with the Valley this week recording some of its worst AQI levels of the season.</p><p>According to data from AQI.in, parts of Jammu and Kashmir reported an AQI of 288, falling into the ‘Very Unhealthy/Very Poor’ category on standard global scales. </p><p>Local reports described these levels as nearing the “severe” range, underscoring the public concern. In Srinagar, the AQI hovered between 147 (‘Poor’) and 172 (‘Unhealthy’) over the past 24 hours.</p> .Delhi's air quality 'very poor' with AQI at 342.<p>The particulate matter concentrations tell a similar story. PM10 levels between 136 and 243 µg/m³ and PM2.5 levels between 86 and 167 µg/m³ far exceed the World Health Organization’s 24-hour safety limits, raising red flags for both health authorities and the tourism sector.</p><p>For a region that welcomes lakhs of visitors each year—many seeking relief from polluted metros—the worsening air has emerged as an unexpected challenge. </p><p>Winter is peak season for holidaymakers heading to Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg, and poor air quality threatens to dent the Valley’s long-held reputation as a natural “clean-air escape.”</p><p>Hoteliers in Srinagar say some tourists have already begun enquiring about pollution levels before finalising bookings. “In recent years, Kashmir was seen as a refuge from the foul air of cities like Delhi. If this continues, it may affect visitor confidence,” said a hotel owner at Boulevard Road.</p> .<p>Environmental experts warn that high PM2.5 levels increase the risk of asthma attacks, bronchial infections and long-term respiratory issues—conditions that can discourage family travellers, especially those with children or elderly members.</p><p>A mix of winter temperature inversion, stagnant wind conditions, heavy biomass burning for heating, expanding construction activity and rising vehicular emissions is being blamed for the dip in air quality. Morning and evening haze was visible across parts of Srinagar, with residents reporting irritation in the eyes, throat discomfort and coughing.</p> .<p>Environmental groups are urging authorities to introduce a winter-specific pollution response plan, including curbs on open burning, stricter emissions checks and promotion of cleaner heating options.</p><p>As Delhi grapples with its annual smog crisis, Kashmir now finds itself confronting an unwelcome irony — its legendary clean air, central to both its identity and tourism economy, is increasingly under threat.</p>