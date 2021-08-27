EU set to launch probe into Nvidia's takeover of Arm

EU set to launch formal probe into Nvidia's takeover of Arm

EU is set to launch a formal competition probe into Nvidia's planned $54 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm early next month

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 27 2021, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 17:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: Bloomberg

The European Union is set to launch a formal competition probe into Nvidia's planned $54 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm early next month, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the process.

The investigation is likely to begin after Nvidia officially notifies the European Commission of its plan to acquire Arm, according to the report

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nvidia
Business News
European Union

What's Brewing

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports

How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football

How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football

DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans

DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans

Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa

Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa

Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins

Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

 