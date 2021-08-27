EU set to launch formal probe into Nvidia's takeover of Arm

The European Union is set to launch a formal competition probe into Nvidia's planned $54 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm early next month, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the process.
The investigation is likely to begin after Nvidia officially notifies the European Commission of its plan to acquire Arm, according to the report
