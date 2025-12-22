Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Technical faults detected in over 2,400 aircraft in five years; 2025 records lowest incidents: Government

The statistics showed that IndiGo and other airlines witnessed a lesser number of instances of aircraft developing technical faults over the years.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 02:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 02:30 IST
India Newsairplanetechnical issue

Follow us on :

Follow Us