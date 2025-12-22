<p>New Delhi: Technical faults were detected in over 2,400 aircraft operated by eight commercial airlines in the past five years with 382 incidents reported this year till November, the least for a year during the period, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has said.</p><p>According to official statistics placed in Lok Sabha last Thursday, the highest number of 524 incidents were reported in 2022 and since then, such cases have shown a decline. In 2021, there were 514 cases while it declined to 519 in 2023 and 472 in 2024.</p><p>Between 2021 and 2024, there were seven airlines – Alliance Air, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Vistara, Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air and Star Air – reported technical faults in their aircraft, while the number declined to six airlines this year after the merger of Vistara with Air India.</p><p>IndiGo has the highest number of 787 aircraft reporting technical faults followed by Air India (500), SpiceJet (418), Vistara (305), Star Air (168), Akasa Air (76) and Alliance Air (66), Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said in a written reply.</p><p>The statistics showed that IndiGo and other airlines witnessed a lesser number of instances of aircraft developing technical faults over the years. While IndiGo saw 179, 215 and 246 cases in 2021, 2022 and 2023 respectively, it came down to 46 and 101 in the next two years.</p>.Man alleges assault by Air India Express pilot at Delhi airport; Airline removes him from official duties.<p>However, Air India, which saw a dramatic rise in the number of such cases in 2024 when it reported 253 cases from 76, 64 and 63 in 2021, 2022 and 2023 respectively. It came down to 44 this year. Akasa Air reported 60 of its 76 cases this year.</p><p>Mohol said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) monitors these defects by analysing Engineering Statistical Reports (ESR) and defect reports submitted by the airlines.</p><p>"All defects reported by airlines to DGCA are investigated to ensure appropriate rectification and to prevent recurrence. During the investigation, if it is found that the defect was caused by careless or casual attitude or due to willful negligence of technical personnel, DGCA takes enforcement action against the erring employees," he said.</p><p>Twelve such investigations have been completed and enforcement actions have been taken by DGCA in respect of violations by airlines. On seven occasions, he said, financial penalties have been imposed on the airlines.</p><p>He also said the DGCA has a structured surveillance and audit framework in place -- planned and unplanned surveillance of organisation and aircraft, which includes regular and periodic audits, spot checks, night surveillance and ramp inspections across all operators, including continuous oversight of maintenance practices. </p><p>In case there is a violation, he added, the DGCA takes enforcement action as per its Enforcement Policy and Procedure Manual.</p>