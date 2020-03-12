Facebook invites applications from NGOs for CSR grant

Facebook India on Wednesday invited applications from non-governmental organisations for its CSR initiative Facebook Pragati, which will award four grants of up to Rs 50 lakh each.

The initiative will accelerate early-stage non-profit entities that are working in the areas of women entrepreneurship and driving awareness and adoption of technology among women in India, the company said in a statement.

"We are committed to helping women entrepreneurs succeed through greater access to digital platforms, funds and mentorship. Our CSR focus with Facebook Pragati will be to empower women to set up and grow their businesses, and contribute to making the country economically and socially stronger," Ajit Mohan, vice-president and managing director, Facebook India, said.

Non-profit organisations that are less than 3 years old can apply for the grant.

Under the project, each non-profit entity selected will receive a grant of up to Rs 50 lakh, according to the statement.