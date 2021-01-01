Ford, Mahindra call off auto joint venture

The decision was driven by changes in the global economy over the last 15 months

Ford Motor Co said it was calling off its previously announced automotive joint venture with India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. Credit: Reuters Photo

Mahindra & Mahindra, a part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group and Ford Motor Company have mutually and amicably determined that they will not complete a previously announced automotive joint venture.  

The action followed passing of the December 31, “longstop”, or expiration, date of a definitive agreement the organizations entered into in October 2019, according to a press statement.

According to the companies, the outcome was driven by fundamental changes in global economic and business conditions – caused, in part, by the global pandemic – since the agreement was first announced. Those changes influenced separate decisions by Ford and Mahindra to reassess their respective capital allocation priorities.

Mahindra said that this decision will not have any impact on its product plan. It is well positioned in its core true SUV DNA and product platforms with a strong focus on financial performance. In addition, Mahindra is accelerating its efforts to establish leadership in electric SUVs.

