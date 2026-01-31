<p>Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim has sought a comprehensive probe into the death of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/confident-group-founder-c-j-roy-shoots-self-dead-in-bengaluru-during-it-raid-3880518">Confident Group chairman C J Roy</a>, saying that the real facts behind the incident should be brought to light.</p>.<p>Rahim further said, in a Facebook post, that it should also be investigated whether Roy was a victim of the pressure tactics used by central agencies.</p>.'No threats, no enemies, no history of depression': Confident Group founder C J Roy’s brother.<p>The CPI(M) MP also condoled the businessman's death.</p>.<p>Superstar Mohanlal also condoled the death of the businessman.</p>.<p>"The loss of my dear friend CJ Roy feels unreal and deeply painful. My heart goes out to his family in this time of immense grief.</p>.<p>"He was more than a friend, he will always be remembered with love and warmth," Mohanlal, who has acted in a couple of films produced by the businessman, said in a Facebook post on Saturday.</p>.<p>Roy had shot himself dead on Friday afternoon at his office in Bengaluru amidst an Income Tax raid, police there had said.</p>.<p>Roy's brother, Babu, had alleged that he might have taken the extreme step due to pressure from the central agency.</p>.<p>Babu reiterated the allegations on Saturday before reporters in Bengaluru. </p>