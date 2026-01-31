Menu
Poor coordination in policy making: Congress slams govt ahead of Budget

'State governments will be anxiously awaiting what awaits them since the Finance Minister will be announcing the implementation of the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission,' Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 06:11 IST
India NewsCongressUnion BudgetIndian PoliticsJairam Rameshbudgetunion budget 2026

