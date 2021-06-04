Gold declines Rs 388, silver tumbles Rs 920

Gold in the national capital declined by Rs 388 to Rs 47,917 per 10 gram on Friday amid muted global trends, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 48,305 per 10 gram.
Silver also tumbled Rs 920 to Rs 69,369 per kilogram from Rs 70,289 per kilogram in the previous trade.
In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,870 per ounce and USD 27.35 per ounce, respectively.
According to Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, "Gold prices slipped to a near two-week lows after positive US economic data boosted the dollar and bond yields, ahead of the much awaited May non-farm payroll numbers."
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
All you need to know about Biological-E’s Covid vaccine
NASA astronaut shares cosmic view of the Himalayas
Meet the clown who helps Mumbai kids fight Covid-19
Covid pandemic spurs high-tech greenhouse boom in China
Arctic sea ice thinning faster than expected: Study
DH Toon | Don't worry! Mandir wahi ban raha hai!
Memorials removed from ‘George Floyd Square’