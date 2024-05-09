NIA attaches 4 more terror-linked properties in J&K

New Delhi: Continuing with its crackdown on the terror network in the country, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday attached four properties, owned by members of terrorist organisation Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, in Kupwara region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The action comes a day after the NIA attached six immovable properties of a top militant of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist outfit in J&K, as part of its drive to dismantle the terror infrastructure in Kashmir and other parts of India.

The four properties attached on Thursday were found to be proceeds of terrorism, as per NIA investigations.

The properties, which were used to hatch terror conspiracies and carry out terrorist attacks, belonged to accused Mohammad Alam Bhat, Mohammad Yousuf Khawaja, Shabir Ahmed Gakhad, Zakir Hussain Mir, all associated with Pakistan-based handlers/operatives/commanders of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, a statement issued by the NIA said.