Gold prices zoom Rs 274 amid firm global cues

Gold price in the national capital on Wednesday rose Rs 274 to Rs 51,909 per 10 grams amid firm global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 51,635 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also jumped Rs 448 to Rs 55,682 per kg from Rs 55,234 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,749 per ounce while silver was flat at $19.11 per ounce.

"Gold prices recovered on weaker dollar and ease in US bond yields," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.