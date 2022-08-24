Gold prices zoom Rs 274 amid firm global cues

Gold prices zoom Rs 274 amid firm global cues

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,749 per ounce while silver was flat at $19.11 per ounce

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 24 2022, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 16:27 ist
The yellow metal had closed at Rs 51,635 per 10 grams in the previous trade. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Gold price in the national capital on Wednesday rose Rs 274 to Rs 51,909 per 10 grams amid firm global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 51,635 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also jumped Rs 448 to Rs 55,682 per kg from Rs 55,234 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,749 per ounce while silver was flat at $19.11 per ounce.

"Gold prices recovered on weaker dollar and ease in US bond yields," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gold
silver
Precious metals
Business News

What's Brewing

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?

How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

The Ramayana Trail: A bridge between India & Sri Lanka

The Ramayana Trail: A bridge between India & Sri Lanka

 