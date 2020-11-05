Gold up Rs 158 to Rs 50,980 per 10 gram, silver rises Rs 697

Gold prices rose Rs 158 to Rs 50,980 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, supported by a rally in global prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 50,822 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also jumped Rs 697 to Rs 62,043 per kilogram from Rs 61,346 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold rose to $1,916 per ounce, while silver was also trading in the green at $24.34 per ounce.

Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "Gold inched a bit higher as tight races in key battleground states in the US election left investors scrambling to analyze the shifting odds in an anxious battle for the presidency."