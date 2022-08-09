Google down for thousands of users

There were more than 40,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the world's largest search engine

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 09 2022, 08:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 08:19 ist
Alphabet Inc's Google was down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Also Read—Traditional hardware can match Google's quantum computer performance: Researchers

There were more than 40,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the world's largest search engine, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

